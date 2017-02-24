According to PWinsider, the TNA creative team going forward (and the one that officially takes over at the March TV tapings) will be Jeff Jarrett overseeing a booking committee of Dutch Mantel and Scott D’Amore with Abyss, Jeremy Borash and Rockstar Spud assisting. There are rumors that long-time creative team member Matt Conway is gone from TNA. The company may also be hiring a writer who would be responsible for formatting the shows and turning them into scripts for production.