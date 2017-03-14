– Yesterday it was reported that William Regal was expected to be officially announced for the WWE Hall of Fame this week. The original report came from Pwinsider, who now reports that after speaking with two different sources with in the company, it is not expected that Regal will be inducted this year.

– There is no celebrity inductee announced at this time, the feeling was that it would have been Shaquille O’Neal this year, to go along with his WrestleMania match with the Big Show.

– There have been rumors that Cyndi Lauper may go in this year, but she is on tour in Australia WrestleMania weekend. Here is the updated list of inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st, and 411 will have live coverage of the event…

* Kurt Angle

* Rick Rude (inducted by Ricky Steamboat)

* The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Beth Phoenix

* Teddy Long

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Warrior Award: Eric LeGrand (inducted by Dana Warrior)

* There will also be new “Legacy” inductees