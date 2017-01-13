– Drew Galloway’s contract with TNA expires in mid-February. Dave Meltzer said in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Galloway has not re-signed with TNA as of Wednesday. He won the TNA Grand Championship at last week’s tapings but lost it to Moose at yesterday’s taping.

He previously told The Ross Report that he was hoping to get a deal worked out when he met with TNA at the Thursday tapings. He also told The Dirty Sheets podcast last month: “I’d be lying if I said that there weren’t some offers there that I really have to think about. I have to consider my future and my family’s future. I am only 31, but [his recent injury] obviously gave me a little fright.”

Meanwhile, Matt and Jeff Hardy’s TNA contracts also expire in February. They weren’t at the Thursday taping but have appeared at all other tapings and have yet to drop the TNA Tag Team titles. Dave Meltzer previously claimed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is interested in bringing back the team. They are currently set to face The Young Bucks at a ROH live event on April 1 in Lakeland, Florida, the night before Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

TNA will not tape TV again until March.