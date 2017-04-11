– Here is the updated list of the Superstar Shakeup moves between last night’s episode of Raw and tonight’s Smackdown:

From Smackdown to Raw:

* Apollo Crews

* The Miz

* Maryse

* Dean Ambrose

* Curt Hawkins

* Bray Wyatt

* Kalisto

* Rhyno

* Heath Slater

* Alexa Bliss

* Mickie James

* David Otunga

From Raw to Smackdown:

* Byron Saxton

* Kevin Owens

* Sami Zayn

* The Shining Stars

* Jinder Mahal

* Tamina

* Charlotte

* Sin Cara

* Rusev

* Lana

* The New Day