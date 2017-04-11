wrestling / News
Updating List of Superstar Shakeup Roster Moves
April 11, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the updated list of the Superstar Shakeup moves between last night’s episode of Raw and tonight’s Smackdown:
From Smackdown to Raw:
* Apollo Crews
* The Miz
* Maryse
* Dean Ambrose
* Curt Hawkins
* Bray Wyatt
* Kalisto
* Rhyno
* Heath Slater
* Alexa Bliss
* Mickie James
* David Otunga
From Raw to Smackdown:
* Byron Saxton
* Kevin Owens
* Sami Zayn
* The Shining Stars
* Jinder Mahal
* Tamina
* Charlotte
* Sin Cara
* Rusev
* Lana
* The New Day