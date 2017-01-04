– MMAFighting.com reports that the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has handed down WWE Superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar a one-year suspension based off of his two failed drug tests for his fight last July at UFC 200. His suspension from MMA competition would end July 15, 2017, which is the period of one year after his provisional USADA suspension originally started.

USADA ruled that Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, for his out-of-competition drug test on June 28. He later failed an in-competition test on fight night for UFC 200, which was July 9. Due to the nature of the drug, one year was the maximum sentence Lesnar could receive under UFC and USADA’s current sanctions.

In addition, Lesnar was handed down a $250,000 and a one-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission earlier in December. His win over Mark Hunt was overturned to a No Contest. The NSAC reportedly shared jurisdiction in the case with USADA.

Also, any athlete who is currently serving a suspension also has to remain in the USADA drug-testing pool until the ban is over. If there is any type of retirement by the athlete during the suspension, then the ban will be frozen until the fighter potentially comes out of retirement and then re-enters the drug testing pool. It should be noted that Lesnar previously retired from active MMA competition in 2011, before ultimately returning in 2016.

The suspension will not have any affect on Lesnar’s current obligations to WWE, and he’s still scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble event set for January 29.