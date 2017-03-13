– El Rey Network has announced that Vampire has been named the head of talent relations for Lucha Libre FMV. The league’s general manager, Dorian Roldán Peña, announced the news today that Vampiro — real name Ian Hodgkinson, will oversee talent scouting and development, live event coordination, and communication with leagues owners FactoryMade Ventures, Lucha Libre AAA and Promociones Antonio Peña, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico.

Vampiro will also oversee Lucha Underground talent schedules, travel, and negotiation with 3rd party promoters. He is also head of Talent Relations for AAA in Mexico.