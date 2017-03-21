– Adam Cole appears on today’s episode of The Steve Austin Show.

– The WrestleMania 33 collector’s edition book is now available for purchase/The book is a 100-page collector’s edition that looks at what’s at stake at this year’s WrestleMania, as well as the matches and moments that made the big show what it is today. It also features photos, two free posters and a preview of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

– Here is the latest WWE “Hero in All of Us” video…