– Here is a new WWE video, looking at AJ Styles’ first job. At age 7, AJ worked at the raceway, where he picked up trash. Styles also explained that he decided to deliver water, instead of working with WCW back in 2000. At the time, WCW was going to pay him $500 a week to train at their WCW Power Plant, but Styles didn’t think that was the best deal and used his pay from delivering water to help pay for wrestling training elsewhere. I think it worked out ok for him.

– AXS TV has released the following clip from the Kenny Omega vs. Jay lethal match on night two of the NJPW: G1 Special in the USA event. That show will air on Friday on AXS TV, and is also available on New Japan World for subscribers…