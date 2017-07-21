wrestling / News

Various News: Al Snow Talks New Apparel Company, Ricochet Set For MLW: One Shot

July 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Tickets are now on sale for MLW: One Shot. The one-time only live wrestling event takes place in Orlando on October 5th at GILT Nightclub, with Ricochet confirmed top appear. You can get tickets here.

– Here is a new video promoting Al Snow’s new sports apparel company COLLARxELBOW. Snow says of the company’s purpose, “This isn’t my company—this is our company. This is our brand, for all of us who love wrestling. It belongs to us.”

