– Colt Cabana was on NBC’s Chicago PD last night as a suspect in a murder.

– Alberto El Patron vs. Low Ki will main event the House of Glory event in Jamaica, Queens on Saturday. It’s the first time the two have fought. Matt Sydal is also set for the event.

– The Charlotte Observer ran a piece on “Man Scout” Jake Manning about his work as a wrestler and stand up comedian.

– Tier-1 Wrestling will run a show on Sunday at 4 PM featuring Pentagón 0M vs. Rey Horus. The event also includes Facade and Sonny Kiss.

– NLW in St. Louis will move their weekly events to Sunday afternoons. They have signed everyone to contracts and are running full time. They previously ran Thursday evenings. Marti Belle also signed a deal.