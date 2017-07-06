– Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has confirmed three more participants in the 2017 Battle Of Los Angeles weekend tournament. The tournament takes place in Reseda, California in September:

Jeff Cobb

Trevor Lee

Flash Morgan Webster

– Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Alberto El Patron discussed GFW’s partnership with AAA and said he will be at TripleMania in August.

“We’re already in conversations with AAA,” he said. “I’m not 100 percent sure if I’ll be defending the title that night, but I will be there. This will be my third straight TripleMania, and every time I go to Mexico, I have a lot of fun. This time, I have the opportunity to go with my new casa, my new home, and my new title.”