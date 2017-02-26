– World League Wrestling has announced that Kurt Angle will be appearing at their March 11th show in Troy, Missouri. WLW president Harley Race announced the news in a press release, noting that Angle will meet fans from 1 PM to 4 PM before the show.

“Myself and my team of guys and girls up here have been working extremely hard trying to prepare for this huge event,” said Race. “I’ve met Kurt Angle on a number of occasions and he is as good as they get – even by today’s standards. Just a few days after my event on March 11th, he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This is an honor that very few people involved in our industry obtain. I have talked with Kurt personally, and he is ready to visit the great city of Troy, and see what all the hype surrounding WLW is about.”

You can get tickets here.

– Championship Wrestling From Hollywood has announced that announcer Dan Masters is leaving the company after a four-year run. Masters said, “I’ve enjoyed my time, and so thankful to the fans in attendance live, and those who’ve come up to me over the years and said they’ve enjoyed watching on TV. Without question, the talents that have passed through those doors, and currently involved are learning how to be TV ready. It’s only a matter of time till they’re seen on a major stage.”