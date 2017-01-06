– Tama Tonga tweeted out a photo of his brother HikuLe’o (another son of Meng) after getting his head shaved. HikuLe’o is 6’8, and is joining the New Japan Dojo to start his training as a young lion. Getting his head shaved is part of joining the dojo and the beginning of his training as they strip you down to nothing, which is why the lions wrestle in basic black trunks and boots, with no elbow or kneepads. Those have to be earned…

– Here is a FlloSlam free match, featuring AR Fox and Fred Yehi at FIP Heatstroke 2016…