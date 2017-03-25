– Here is a behind-the-scenes video for Nikki Bella’s recent WWE photo shoot:

– NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will work Smackdown live events tonight and tomorrow night. The Usos and American Alpha will not work this weekend’s events.

– Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray wrote on Twitter that he and Devon are opening their second Team 3D Academy in the Northeast soon. An announcement will be made the day after Wrestlemania 33.