Various News: Asuka Working Smackdown Events Tonight, Behind the Scenes Video Of Nikki Bella’s Photo Shoot, Dudleys Opening Second Team 3D Academy
– Here is a behind-the-scenes video for Nikki Bella’s recent WWE photo shoot:
– NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will work Smackdown live events tonight and tomorrow night. The Usos and American Alpha will not work this weekend’s events.
– Bubba Ray Dudley/Bully Ray wrote on Twitter that he and Devon are opening their second Team 3D Academy in the Northeast soon. An announcement will be made the day after Wrestlemania 33.
We have a 2nd @Team3DAcademy opening in NORTHEAST. Announcement coming day after Mania on @BustedOpenRadio 👍👍 https://t.co/yvNXPO8xnz
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 24, 2017