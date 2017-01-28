wrestling / News

Various News: Attendance for River City Wrestling Event, Full Royal Rumble 2016 Match Video

January 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that last night’s River City Wrestling event in San Antonio, Texas had an attendance in the range of about 800 people. The event featured Jeff Jarrett, LAX, Noelle Foley, Hornswoggle vs. Frank the Clown of “Holy Foley” fame, Jim Ross and more.

– WWE has released the full match video for the Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2016. You can watch the full match video in the player below.

