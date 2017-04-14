– Dave Bautista got a good burn from Shane McMahon following WrestleMania. When asked by a fan if he had seen WrestleMania 33, the WWE alumnus said that he had watched Shane’s match and gave a “full critique,” only to have Shane fire back with a “Bluetista” callback. Bluetista was in reference to his appearing at Payback 2014 in blue trunks and matching armbands, and became sort of a symbol used to mock his run with the company at that point:

I watched my homie @shanemcmahon match and gave him my full critique. Of which he replied… #Bluetista 😖 https://t.co/8Gw5VvPqFU — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 14, 2017

– Pete Dunne took to Twitter and shared a pick from Friday’s Fight Club: PRO show in Manchester. British Strong Style (Trent Seven, Pete Dunne and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate) took on The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) in the main event. You can see the pic of the six celebrating together below: