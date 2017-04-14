wrestling / News

Various News: Batista Got Bluetista Burned By Shane McMahon, Pic From Fight Club: PRO Main Event

April 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Dave Bautista got a good burn from Shane McMahon following WrestleMania. When asked by a fan if he had seen WrestleMania 33, the WWE alumnus said that he had watched Shane’s match and gave a “full critique,” only to have Shane fire back with a “Bluetista” callback. Bluetista was in reference to his appearing at Payback 2014 in blue trunks and matching armbands, and became sort of a symbol used to mock his run with the company at that point:

– Pete Dunne took to Twitter and shared a pick from Friday’s Fight Club: PRO show in Manchester. British Strong Style (Trent Seven, Pete Dunne and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate) took on The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) in the main event. You can see the pic of the six celebrating together below:

article topics :

Batista, Fight Club Pro, Shane McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading