wrestling / News

Various News: Batista Shares New Blade Runner 2049 Clip, Fans Asked About Which WWE Hall of Famer Conor McGregor Reminds Them Of, Reactions To Ambulance Match

July 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Dave Bautista has shared a new clip from Blade Runner 2049 on social media.

– WWE has issued a new poll asking fans which WWE Hall of Famer Conor McGregor reminds them of: Ric Flair or Steve Austin. 75% said Austin.

– WWE has posted a clip from the next “Bring It To The Table” featuring audience reactions for the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

article topics :

Batista, Blade Runner 2049, Bring It To The Table, Conor McGregor, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading