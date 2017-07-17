wrestling / News
Various News: Batista Shares New Blade Runner 2049 Clip, Fans Asked About Which WWE Hall of Famer Conor McGregor Reminds Them Of, Reactions To Ambulance Match
July 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Dave Bautista has shared a new clip from Blade Runner 2049 on social media.
So excited to share this from @bladerunner!! #BladeRunner2049 #tearsintherain pic.twitter.com/D5moWFid7N
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 17, 2017
– WWE has issued a new poll asking fans which WWE Hall of Famer Conor McGregor reminds them of: Ric Flair or Steve Austin. 75% said Austin.
– WWE has posted a clip from the next “Bring It To The Table” featuring audience reactions for the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.