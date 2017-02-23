– Big Show spoke with the Fort Hood Sentinel for a new interview and discussed how, with his family’s ties to the military, overseas trups mean a lot to him.

“You know, we’re supposed to go there and boost their morale, but when I come back from that trip, I come back inspired because that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “It’s about doing the right thing and stepping up to the plate and all those kids over there, the young men and women over there, are so inspiring. It’s overwhelming.”

– Here is this week’s Fight Network Flashback, taking a look back at Beer Money’s top five matches in TNA: