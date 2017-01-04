wrestling / News

Various News: Bill Apter Shares Clip of 1973 Interview With Capt. Lou Albano and Freddie Blassie, Norman Smiley Set for Chris Jericho’s Podcast

January 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Bill Apter released an audio clip from a 1973 interview with him and Classy Freddie Blassie and Captain Lou Albano on his Twitter account. You can check out the clip below. Apter will release the full interview later this Friday during the next episode of his Is Wrestling Fixed? podcast. The episode will also feature a new interview with former Midnight Express member Bobby Eaton.

– Chris Jericho shared the following post on his Facebook page on Norman Smiley being the guest for his Talk Is Jericho podcast.

