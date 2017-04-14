– Here is this week’s WWE Network Pick of the Week featuring Carmella highlighting a clip from WWE Ride Along:

– Eric Bischoff discussed the comparison between sports entertainment and reality TV in the latest Bischoff on Wrestling podcast. You can listen to the full podcast below and see a highlight of Bischoff making said comparison:

“I definitely can see it when it comes to the actual production of the show,” he said. “I haven’t seen a WWE format in a long time but I know when I was there and I was working with those formats they were not scripted in the professional sense of the term “scripted”. They were still, even tho they were much more detailed than I used when I was running WCW, it essentially was the same thing. Your segments were timed out. You knew who was going to be in the ring and you knew what the situation was going to be. You had a general sense of what the dialogue associated with that segment was going to be. There was no script that sounded something like, “Interior: Arena. Tight shot.” Describing the situation and then the dialogue in specific detail. In many ways with the physical production of the show I think there is a great deal of parallels to some non-scripted shows. Like I said a few minutes ago, some of them are more loosely controlled and are almost what’s considered in the business as a “Doc Follow” or “Documentary/Follow” type of format. That’s a different kind of format. That’s much less scripting, it’s much less controlled and it’s really more of a documentary than it is what people think of as a “reality show”. When you look at “Competition Elimination Formats” for example, well, that’s much more controlled. Wrestling probably follows along the lines of a lot of the competition elimination formats we see when it comes to the actual production of it.”