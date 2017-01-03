– PWTorch (via WZ) reports that Bobby Fish has re-signed with Ring of Honor. The length of the contract is unknown. Fish’s contract with the company finished last year but he had agreed to work 2017 dates for the company and reportedly turned down offers from WWE, NJPW and TNA.

– Raw’s social media ratings were down from last week. Nielsen reports that Monday’s episode had 175,000 total and 333,000 interactions compared to last week’s 205,000 and 353,000 interactions. That breaks down to 154,000 users and 225,000 interactions on Facebook (down from 185,000 users and 257,000 interactions last week) and 21,000 users and 108,000 interactions on Twitter (up from 20,000 users and 96,000 interactions last week). The show ranked #2 for the night among series and specials.