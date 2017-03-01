– Bobby Fish says that reDragon isn’t yet done. Fish appeared on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas and addressed the future of the tag team, saying that they will 100% reunite down the line.

“I love the singles run, but in no way does that make me feel as though reDragon is a finished thing,” Fish said. “You will see reDragon again, not entirely sure where and when at this point. But that’s a definite.”

– Here is a new promo for the TNA Legends 2 series, which airs on FITE TV: