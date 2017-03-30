– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Ron Garvin (72)

* Mike “IRS” Rotunda (59)

* Zach Gowen (34)

* Trent Barreta (30)

– Booker T will be in Melbourne Australia on April 21st to make a “big announcement” for House of Hardcore regarding the promotion’s June tour. Tommy Dreamer, MVP, Colt Cabana and Bull James are official for the tour…

* June 17 in Sydney at the Sydney Showground.

* June 18 in Perth at the Cyril Jackson Recreation Centre.

* June 23 in Melbourne at the Whitehorse Club.

* June 24 in Adelaide at the Marion Leisure & Fitness Club.