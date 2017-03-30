wrestling / News
Various News: Booker T Teases a House of Hardcore Announcement, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Ron Garvin (72)
* Mike “IRS” Rotunda (59)
* Zach Gowen (34)
* Trent Barreta (30)
– Booker T will be in Melbourne Australia on April 21st to make a “big announcement” for House of Hardcore regarding the promotion’s June tour. Tommy Dreamer, MVP, Colt Cabana and Bull James are official for the tour…
* June 17 in Sydney at the Sydney Showground.
* June 18 in Perth at the Cyril Jackson Recreation Centre.
* June 23 in Melbourne at the Whitehorse Club.
* June 24 in Adelaide at the Marion Leisure & Fitness Club.