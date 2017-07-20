wrestling / News

Various News: Brandi Rhodes Releases New Shirt, Al Snow’s New Apparel Line, GFW Fan Interaction Video

July 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Brandi Rhodes has posted to Twitter revealing that she has a new “Mrs. Nightmare” shirt available on Pro Wrestling Tees, playing off Cody’s “American Nightmare” nickname:

– Al Snow also posted details about new apparel on Twitter in the following video, talking about his “Collar & Elbow” apparel line:

– Here is a video from GFW looking at the Impact Wrestling Fan Interaction during Slammiversary weekend:

