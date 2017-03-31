– Brandi Rhodes took on Joey Ryan at last night’s WrestlePro event for the DDT Pro Wrestling Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. At one point, Ryan dumped thumbtacks on the mat and threw Rhodes onto them. She eventually won the match by submission.

– Tomoaki Honma suffered a cervical spine injury during a match on March 3. He had successful surgery this week and posted a message online to update his fans.

He wrote: “Surgery was a success and now I’m starting the rehabilitation process (right now I’m raising and lowering my knees, etc). From here on out, I’m going for it! Thanks everyone!“