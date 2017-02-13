wrestling / News

Various News: Brie and Bryan Promote Total Bellas, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray To Host Seminar

February 13, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Brie Bella has uploaded a new video to her Youtube channel in which she and Daniel Bryan promote Total Bellas debuting on the WWE Network.

– Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray have announced that they will hold a seminar at Team 3D Academy in Orlando during Wrestlemania weekend. They will be looking to award someone with a scholarship to the academy and a chance to perform for House of Hardcore.

