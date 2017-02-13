wrestling / News
Various News: Brie and Bryan Promote Total Bellas, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray To Host Seminar
February 13, 2017
– Brie Bella has uploaded a new video to her Youtube channel in which she and Daniel Bryan promote Total Bellas debuting on the WWE Network.
– Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray have announced that they will hold a seminar at Team 3D Academy in Orlando during Wrestlemania weekend. They will be looking to award someone with a scholarship to the academy and a chance to perform for House of Hardcore.
🔥🔥🔥ATTENTION🔥🔥🔥
Future and current pro wrestlers/ sports entertainers.
BEST. SEMINAR. EVER.
This will be an incredible opp!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XtfaQXUtKc
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 13, 2017