– Matt and Jeff Hardy teamed up with Ryback at an indy event last night. Matt posted the following photo:

FEED US MORE. EAT & DELETE. pic.twitter.com/yK6oSsUlVn — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 21, 2016

– EVOLVE has released a new mini-documentary called “Earning a Contract.” It focuses on two new wrestlers for the promotion, Chris Dickinson and Jaka. Both wrestlers started at EVOLVE 72 and EVOLVE 73.