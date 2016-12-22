wrestling / News

Various News: Broken Hardys Pose With Ryback, Mini-Doc For EVOLVE

December 22, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy Broken

– Matt and Jeff Hardy teamed up with Ryback at an indy event last night. Matt posted the following photo:

– EVOLVE has released a new mini-documentary called “Earning a Contract.” It focuses on two new wrestlers for the promotion, Chris Dickinson and Jaka. Both wrestlers started at EVOLVE 72 and EVOLVE 73.

