– Former TNA star Brooke Adams and her fiance, Weston Wayne Piper, are set to appear on the next season of Rattled on TLC. The new season premieres on July 11. The show will document Adams’ during her pregnancy and starting a new business with their baby being born. You can check out a recent trailer for the upcoming season, featuring Brooke Adams, below.

– WrestlingInc.com reports that Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennet will be featured in a new family Christmas movie about a group of outcast children who go on an adventure to find Santa Clause. The movie is also set to feature Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia, Legursky, Matt Striker, David Starr, and Keanu “The Flying Hawaiian.” The feature is being produced by Woodhaven Media and David Gere. Principal photography recently finished in Providence, Rhode island, and it will be released this November.