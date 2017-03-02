wrestling / News
Various News: Bruce Prichard Headed To Orlando, Bubba Ray and Tommy Dreamer On TruTV Show
March 2, 2017
– As we previously reported, Bruce Prichard is rumored to be returning to TNA to have an on-air role and as a behind-the-scenes advisor. Prichard seemed to confirm these reports with several posts on Twitter, in which he revealed that he is headed to Orlando.
– Bubba Ray Dudley, Velvet Sky and Tommy Dreamer will appear on TruTV’s Impractical Jokers tonight.