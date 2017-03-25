– ROH has revealed a new t-shirt for Bully Ray, which you can order at the link below.

You know exactly who he is… New Bully Ray 'Hardcore all day' tee now available in the #ROHProShop https://t.co/do2KVG5uhM pic.twitter.com/sZMNl0Pyo7 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 25, 2017

– NJPW has released a “Road To” video for their Sakura Genesis event. Here’s a card for the event on April 9:

* David Finlay, Jushin Thunder Liger and Manabu Nakanishi vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka

* Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe and Yuji Nagata

* Beretta, Rocky Romero and Yoshi-Hashi vs. El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Taka Michinoku

* Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Jado & Gedo (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Bad Luck Fale and Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Bushi, Evil, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) (c) vs. War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Kushida (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)