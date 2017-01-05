– CBC has a story on WWE coming to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

– The Corpus Christi Caller-Times has a story on new WWE developmental talent Victoria Gonzales. She is a former women’s basketball player at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and the daughter of Rick “Desperado” Gonzales.

– Bully Ray will host a RAW viewing party at iPlay America’s Gametime Bar & Grill in New Jersey on Monday.