Various News: Bully Ray Hosting RAW Viewing Party, New Article On New WWE Talent, Story About WWE’s Return To Saskatoon
January 5, 2017 | Posted by
– CBC has a story on WWE coming to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
– The Corpus Christi Caller-Times has a story on new WWE developmental talent Victoria Gonzales. She is a former women’s basketball player at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and the daughter of Rick “Desperado” Gonzales.
– Bully Ray will host a RAW viewing party at iPlay America’s Gametime Bar & Grill in New Jersey on Monday.
Fans in NJ. See you there!! #SDLive #RAW RT pic.twitter.com/M1jxREIaS0
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) December 21, 2016