wrestling / News

Various News: Bully Ray Hosting RAW Viewing Party, New Article On New WWE Talent, Story About WWE’s Return To Saskatoon

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Dudleyz

CBC has a story on WWE coming to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times has a story on new WWE developmental talent Victoria Gonzales. She is a former women’s basketball player at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and the daughter of Rick “Desperado” Gonzales.

– Bully Ray will host a RAW viewing party at iPlay America’s Gametime Bar & Grill in New Jersey on Monday.

article topics :

Bubba Ray Dudley, Victoria Gonzalez, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading