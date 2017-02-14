wrestling / News

Various News: Carmella & Ellsworth on SD Fallout, Matt Riddle vs. Dan Severn Set For WM Weekend

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Carmella and James Ellsworth appeared in a Smackdown Fallout video reacting to Baron Corbin’s surprise attack on Dean Ambrose that prevented him from facing Ellsworth:

– Joey Janela has announced that he’s hosting a show over WrestleMania weekend in Orlando. The show is titled “Joey Janela’s Spring Break” and will feature Matt Riddle vs. Dan Severn. You can find out more about the event here.

