– Last week Jeff Jarrett was teasing that the “most powerful, influential resident of Orlando” would be attending Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. Earlier today it was announced that the City of Orlando has declared Wednesday, July 5 “Impact Wrestling day,” and that Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present a proclamation honoring IMPACT Wrestling before taping begins July 5 for a future episode of IMPACT on Pop TV.

– Carmella posted the following on Twitter, promoting tonight’s MITB match…