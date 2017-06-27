wrestling / TV Reports

Various News: Carmella Hypes Tonight’s MITB, Orlando Mayor Heading to Impact Tapings

June 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Last week Jeff Jarrett was teasing that the “most powerful, influential resident of Orlando” would be attending Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. Earlier today it was announced that the City of Orlando has declared Wednesday, July 5 “Impact Wrestling day,” and that Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present a proclamation honoring IMPACT Wrestling before taping begins July 5 for a future episode of IMPACT on Pop TV.

– Carmella posted the following on Twitter, promoting tonight’s MITB match…

article topics :

Carmella, Impact Wrestling, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading