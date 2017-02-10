– WWE stock continues to jump following yesterday’s fourth quarter earning’s call. The stock closed at $21.97, up $1.01 (4.82%) from yesterday and registering a fifty-two week high.

– Here is the latest Cathy Kelley video, looking at the ongoing feud between Nikki Bella and Natalya:

– TNA has released a video preview for tonight’s TNA One Night Only Joker’s Wild PPV, which you can stream via the FITE App: