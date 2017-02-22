– Moose noted on Twitter that he and “Mini Moose” Brandi Rhodes will have a celebration with Cody on Brandi’s in-ring success. He said Cody is returning to thank him for his help training Brandi.

– Paul Burchill is back on the indy scene, having returned at an AIW show in Cleveland last week. He is taking bookings via [email protected]

– WWE has released Akira Tozawa’s 205 Live entrance theme. You can listen to it below: