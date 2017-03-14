– Nikki Bella posted the following on Twitter, featuring she and John Cena saying farewell to SXSW in Austin, TX as they left for last night’s Smackdown live event…

– Frankie Kazarian’s band, VexTëmper, recently debuted their first single, “MPH”, online. “MPH” is the first track on the Doom Engine album, which also features Get Addicted, the entrance music for The Addiction in ROH. Doom Engine is set for release on April 7, 2017; “MPH” is currently available via Spotify and iTunes.