wrestling / News
Various News: Cena & Nikki Bella Depart SXSW, Frankie Kazarian’s Band Releases Debit Single
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Nikki Bella posted the following on Twitter, featuring she and John Cena saying farewell to SXSW in Austin, TX as they left for last night’s Smackdown live event…
Goodbye @sxsw ….Hello Charleston, WV!💋💪🏽 N #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/l7EHoDf6M3
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 13, 2017
– Frankie Kazarian’s band, VexTëmper, recently debuted their first single, “MPH”, online. “MPH” is the first track on the Doom Engine album, which also features Get Addicted, the entrance music for The Addiction in ROH. Doom Engine is set for release on April 7, 2017; “MPH” is currently available via Spotify and iTunes.