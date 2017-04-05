– Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson will have a live event over Summerslam weekend at the Gramercy Theater in NYC on August 18 at 12:30 PM.

– Jim Ross announced on his latest podcast that for the next set of New Japan on AXS TV episodes, which he will be voicing over in July that it appears that AXS will be handling the editing, as opposed to NJPW. NJPW has handled it in the past.

Credit: Pwinsider.com