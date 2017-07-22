wrestling / News
Various News: Charlotte and Sasha Banks Talk Importance Of Mattel Dolls, James Ellsworth Jokes About Money in the Bank, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Shawn Michaels turns 52 today, while Akira Tozawa is 32 and Fandango is 36.
– James Ellsworth wrote the following on Twitter:
Going to a wedding today, maybe I'll slide in and catch the bouquet so the girls can't, since I like doing that sorta thing
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 21, 2017
– WWE has released a new video in which Charlotte and Sasha Banks talk about getting their own Mattel Fashion dolls: