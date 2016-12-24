– Chris Hero (aka Chris Spradlin) was born today in 1979. He turns 37 years old. It was recently reported that Chris Hero might soon make a return to WWE and NXT. Following the rumors, Hero then posted the following tweet:

I can't help but to be disappointed by irresponsible journalism. — Chris Hero (@thechrishero) December 12, 2016

– WWE released a video showcasing Kayla Braxton at the WWE Performance Center and asking how the international talents celebrate the holidays using their own native holiday costumes. The video includes appearances by

Poland’s Babatunde Aiyegbusi, India’s Bollywood Boyz, Australia’s Chris Atkins, and more. You can check out the video below.