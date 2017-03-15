wrestling / News
Various News: Christopher Daniels Doing Comic Book Signing, Woods Takes Over IGN’s Snapchat
March 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Fresh off his ROH World Championship win, Christopher Daniels will be signing his latest comic book on March 19th from 10 AM – 5 PM at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival in the Los Angeles area. YOu can find out more here.
– In honor of UpUpDownDown getting one million subscribers, Xavier Woods has taken over IGN’s Snapchat as seen below:
Hot off the heels of @UpUpDwnDwn's big milestone, @XavierWoodsPhD is taking over @IGN's @Snapchat all day long! https://t.co/FVHvI2nOol pic.twitter.com/K7GYjihFKD
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017