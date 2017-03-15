wrestling / News

Various News: Christopher Daniels Doing Comic Book Signing, Woods Takes Over IGN’s Snapchat

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Fresh off his ROH World Championship win, Christopher Daniels will be signing his latest comic book on March 19th from 10 AM – 5 PM at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival in the Los Angeles area. YOu can find out more here.

– In honor of UpUpDownDown getting one million subscribers, Xavier Woods has taken over IGN’s Snapchat as seen below:

