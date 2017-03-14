– The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling will be hosting a pair of seminars held by ROH World Heavyweight Champion Christopher Daniels on April 30th, 2017. The first seminar will run from noon until 2PM for people who have had 20 wrestling matches or less. The second seminar will go from 2:30PM to 4:30PM for aspiring wrestlers who have had more than 20 matches. Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can participate in both seminars for $75. More information is available here.

– Matt Hardy will face Eli Drake this Sunday, March 19th, at FSW’s Presents When Stars Collide at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. The show will stream on fite.tv, with John Morriso, Rob Conway, Willie Mack, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan and Reno Scum also appearing.