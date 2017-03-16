– ROH champion Christopher Daniels will be signing his new comic book this Sunday 10AM to 5PM at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival at The College of the Canyons (26455 Rockwell Canyon Road) in Santa Clarita, CA

– Former TNA performer Jesse Neal underwent surgery today on a broken ankle he recently suffered.

– Northeast Wrestling returns to Port Jervis, NY this Saturday with the following announced: Ryback vs. NEW champion Michael Bennett vs. Cody Rhodes, Wrecking Ball Legursky, Matt Hardy vs. Vinny Marseglia, Maria Manic vs. Mandy Leon, Dijak vs. Warbeard Hanson

