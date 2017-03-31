– WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T recently appeared on Conan. You can check out some clips of his appearance below. Mr. T is set to compete on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

– The FITE App will be streaming live from WrestleCon today, hosted by SoCal Val and Dameon Nelson. The stream is free and available at the above link. Here’s an official preview for the event:

Join #PWRShow host Dameon Nelson and FITE TV’s SoCalVal as they report LIVE from #Wrestlecon in Orlando! Featuring exclusive interviews with top stars in pro wrestling including Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn, Al Snow and more! Preview the star-studded Wrestlecon schedule and witness in depth analysis of matches occurring over the weekend at Wrestlecon, #ROHSupercard, NXT and Wrestlemania. We encourage you to join the fun and get interactive with our hosts by tweeting your questions and comments to @FITETV using hashtag #Wrestlecon!