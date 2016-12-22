wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk Gives Away His WWE Title, Lana Makes Magazine Cover

December 22, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Cliff Compton recently tweeted that CM Punk gave him one of his WWE titles. The two were in Punk’s storage unit and when Compton saw the belt, Punk gave it to him for Christmas.

– Lana appeared on the cover of the latest issue of Inside Weddings, where she talked about her wedding in Malibu.

