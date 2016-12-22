Just released!! 💜 On newsstands now!! Grab your @insideweddings magazine and find out how all my crazy wedding ideas come to life!!!! Tonight on @TotalDivas see how my ideas started and watch Renee, Nattie and other girls tease me and all my brilliant ideas that made my wedding epic & one-of-a-kind!!! 😎 @oliazavozina

A photo posted by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:14pm PST