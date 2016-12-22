wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Gives Away His WWE Title, Lana Makes Magazine Cover
– Cliff Compton recently tweeted that CM Punk gave him one of his WWE titles. The two were in Punk’s storage unit and when Compton saw the belt, Punk gave it to him for Christmas.
I was in the storage unit of @CMPunk and I found his legit @wwe belt. I said this is kinda cool and he said its yours, Merry XMAS. #Champ pic.twitter.com/JWKK08szB5
— DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016
@SouthSiderKB @CMPunk @WWE Its the legit belt from WWE. It's heavy as fuck
— DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016
@SouthSiderKB @CassHummel @CMPunk @WWE I dunno, he had a bunch of belts in a random box. I just happened to grab this one. It was dusty.
— DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016
– Lana appeared on the cover of the latest issue of Inside Weddings, where she talked about her wedding in Malibu.
Just released!! 💜 On newsstands now!! Grab your @insideweddings magazine and find out how all my crazy wedding ideas come to life!!!! Tonight on @TotalDivas see how my ideas started and watch Renee, Nattie and other girls tease me and all my brilliant ideas that made my wedding epic & one-of-a-kind!!! 😎 @oliazavozina