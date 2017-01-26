wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Hosting NHL Mascot Showdown, Battle Club Pro Results
– CM Punk revealed on Twitter that he will co-host the NHL mascot showdown at this weekend’s NHL All-Star Fan Fest, which takes place in Los Angeles. Punk’s co-host will be Columbus Blue Jackets arena host Mike Todd.
– Here are the results from this past weekend’s Battle Club Pro: Fight Forever show in Bronx, New York:
* Zachary Wentz def “Neon Ninja” Facade & Myron Reed in a Triple Threat Match
* CPA vs Caveman Kongo ended in a no contest due to the interference of Cutthroat Kings’ Logan Black
* 0I4K (Ohio Is 4 Killers) def Massage NV
* Rude Boy Riley & “Bad Apple” Matt MacIntosh wrestled to a draw via double pin
* Battle Club Gauntlet
* Craven Varro def Maxwell Jacob Feinstein, J George, Chris Payne, Mario Bokara, Mike Verna & Marc Hauss
* Tier 1 Wrestling Championship: Darius Carter (c) def Jordynne Grace
* Monster Match: Brute VanSlyke def Danny Maff
* Dezmond Xavier def Shane Strickland
* What Culture Pro Wrestling Championship Match: Drew Galloway (c) def Anthony Bowens