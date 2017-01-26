– CM Punk revealed on Twitter that he will co-host the NHL mascot showdown at this weekend’s NHL All-Star Fan Fest, which takes place in Los Angeles. Punk’s co-host will be Columbus Blue Jackets arena host Mike Todd.

– Here are the results from this past weekend’s Battle Club Pro: Fight Forever show in Bronx, New York:

* Zachary Wentz def “Neon Ninja” Facade & Myron Reed in a Triple Threat Match

* CPA vs Caveman Kongo ended in a no contest due to the interference of Cutthroat Kings’ Logan Black

* 0I4K (Ohio Is 4 Killers) def Massage NV

* Rude Boy Riley & “Bad Apple” Matt MacIntosh wrestled to a draw via double pin

* Battle Club Gauntlet

* Craven Varro def Maxwell Jacob Feinstein, J George, Chris Payne, Mario Bokara, Mike Verna & Marc Hauss

* Tier 1 Wrestling Championship: Darius Carter (c) def Jordynne Grace

* Monster Match: Brute VanSlyke def Danny Maff

* Dezmond Xavier def Shane Strickland

* What Culture Pro Wrestling Championship Match: Drew Galloway (c) def Anthony Bowens