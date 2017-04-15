wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee At Book Signing, Kevin Owens Goes On Honeymoon
– One reason that Kevin Owens shaved most of his facial hair could be that he and his wife Karina Steen renewed their wedding vows last weekend. They had a ceremony and then went on a honeymoon this week. Owens then made it back to Providence, Rhode Island for a RAW live event.
– CM Punk recently surprised his wife AJ Lee at a book signing this week. She wrote about it on Instagram, which you can see below.
#CrazyIsMySuperpower Tour Week 2. During my signing today I overheard a guy start asking everyone if he could cut them in line without really waiting for their approval. "He must REALLY like me" I thought as I readied my hand around the pepper spray I keep holstered to my hip. As he rushed to the front of the line I noticed he bought four books. So naturally I married him. Thanks @CMPunk for being my biggest fan/supporter/sexy roommate for life. And thank you @XChadballX and @AnthonyAmor for being our officiant and witness respectively. – AJ