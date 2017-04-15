wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee At Book Signing, Kevin Owens Goes On Honeymoon

April 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– One reason that Kevin Owens shaved most of his facial hair could be that he and his wife Karina Steen renewed their wedding vows last weekend. They had a ceremony and then went on a honeymoon this week. Owens then made it back to Providence, Rhode Island for a RAW live event.

– CM Punk recently surprised his wife AJ Lee at a book signing this week. She wrote about it on Instagram, which you can see below.

