– A fan asked Cody Rhodes on Twitter who he thinks is the best wrestler in the world today. You can check out Cody Rhodes’ answer below.

After WK, it's very clear who holds that distinction…and it's not even close https://t.co/iXmH8kFr60 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017

– Bayley shared a photo on her Twitter account, showing her watching Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada from Wrestling Kingdom 11. You can check out the picture below.