wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Needed Stitches Last Night, Wade Barrett At Indy Show, Hiroshi Tanahashi Planning To Fix Belt
June 24, 2017 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Hiroshi Tanahashi said he plans on fixing the IWGP Intercontinental Champion. He wrote on Twitter:
明日、ICベルト直します！ pic.twitter.com/O39FUOrxuU
— 棚橋弘至 (@tanahashi1_100) June 24, 2017
– Cody Rhodes needed six stitches after his ROH title win at last night’s Best in the World PPV event. He and his wife commented on the win on social media.
The Prince just became a King
…and we march on everybody pic.twitter.com/p0XpRBH8oM
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017
– Wade Barrett appeared at a WrestlePro event earlier this month to cut a promo. He was interrupted and eventually ended the segment with a Bull Hammer.