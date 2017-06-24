wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Needed Stitches Last Night, Wade Barrett At Indy Show, Hiroshi Tanahashi Planning To Fix Belt

– In a post on Twitter, Hiroshi Tanahashi said he plans on fixing the IWGP Intercontinental Champion. He wrote on Twitter:

– Cody Rhodes needed six stitches after his ROH title win at last night’s Best in the World PPV event. He and his wife commented on the win on social media.

– Wade Barrett appeared at a WrestlePro event earlier this month to cut a promo. He was interrupted and eventually ended the segment with a Bull Hammer.

