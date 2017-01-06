wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Sneaks Into Star Wars Bar, Last Call For ROH MOTY Voting
– Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and noted that he snuck into a Star Wars cantina-style bar after his match against Ricochet at WhatCulture Pro Wrestling’s Manchester show on Friday:
1/2 Tonight at the show in Manchester, the arena had a Star Wars "Cantina" bar…sadly, I was told it was closed
(I couldn't accept that)
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017
2/2 After my match(which @KingRicochet is the real deal btw), I broke into said bar and took pictures. Until I was scolded and escorted out pic.twitter.com/9BbjDhKb9W
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017
– Ring of Honor noted that voting ends tonight for ROH’s 2016 Match of the Year. The Addiction vs. Young Bucks vs. Motor City Machine Guns match at All-Star Extravaganza 8 is way out in front with 40% right now:
Today's the final day to vote for the best match of 2016! Have your vote counted! Poll closes at 11:59pm TONIGHT! https://t.co/pdTsaE8A62 pic.twitter.com/QuHnkJzmOH
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 6, 2017