– Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and noted that he snuck into a Star Wars cantina-style bar after his match against Ricochet at WhatCulture Pro Wrestling’s Manchester show on Friday:

1/2 Tonight at the show in Manchester, the arena had a Star Wars "Cantina" bar…sadly, I was told it was closed (I couldn't accept that) — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017

2/2 After my match(which @KingRicochet is the real deal btw), I broke into said bar and took pictures. Until I was scolded and escorted out pic.twitter.com/9BbjDhKb9W — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 7, 2017

– Ring of Honor noted that voting ends tonight for ROH’s 2016 Match of the Year. The Addiction vs. Young Bucks vs. Motor City Machine Guns match at All-Star Extravaganza 8 is way out in front with 40% right now: