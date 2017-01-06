wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Sneaks Into Star Wars Bar, Last Call For ROH MOTY Voting

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
cody-rhodes

– Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and noted that he snuck into a Star Wars cantina-style bar after his match against Ricochet at WhatCulture Pro Wrestling’s Manchester show on Friday:

– Ring of Honor noted that voting ends tonight for ROH’s 2016 Match of the Year. The Addiction vs. Young Bucks vs. Motor City Machine Guns match at All-Star Extravaganza 8 is way out in front with 40% right now:

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Ring of Honor, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading