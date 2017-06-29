– Cody Rhodes spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, which you can check out at the link. Rhodes talks about the value New Japan Pro Wrestling gives to the IWGP World Championship, saying:

“New Japan doesn’t hot potato its world title. It’s very prestigious, and the idea that it’s not been hot potato’d around [helps that prestige]. The champion has had real sporting challenges, and New Japan Pro Wrestling skews heavily toward the sports. That’s what gives it its aura.”

– Konnan spoke with the site at the same like discussing the current incarnation of LAX:

“I picked them [Santana and Ortiz] for a reason. Right now, wrestling is much different than it was in 2006. There is a new style of wrestling. I wanted two young guys that no one had ever seen, much like I did over a decade ago with Homicide, and they’re Latino, from New York and even knew Homicide. I always look at how wrestlers treat people. I know they’re going to treat me good, but how do they treat a waitress in a restaurant? How do they treat fans? Are they only trying to hook up with female fans and ignoring everyone else? I see all that, and these guys are legit. They have really freshened up LAX, we’re like a family, and they want to learn.”